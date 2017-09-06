Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't participate in Giants practice on Wednesday

Well, here’s something we couldn’t have predicted a few weeks ago: The Dallas Cowboys will have running back Ezekiel Elliott for a key matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday night, but the Giants might not have receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the lineup.

Elliott is being allowed to play by the NFL this week before serving his six-game suspension. That’s obviously a big boost for the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown. The Giants get a double-whammy of facing the Cowboys’ best offensive player and possibly being without their own offensive superstar.

Beckham didn’t practice on Wednesday, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury suffered in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Beckham said he “wouldn’t count it out” when asked if he’d play Sunday. That’s far from a confident response.

“It’s a day-to-day thing and I’m really trying to get better,” Beckham said, via the Giants’ Twitter. “I’m just being patient.”

Even though Beckham didn’t officially practice, he did warm up with the team. That could provide some optimism.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Odell Beckham going through warmups at today's practice. You won't find this footage anywhere else! pic.twitter.com/fix7IwdKdY — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 6, 2017





Beckham’s importance to the Giants’ offense can’t be overstated. Even though the team added receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram this offseason, Beckham is by far the team’s best playmaker. It’s hard to imagine the Giants going on the road and beating the Cowboys without him. Even if Beckham plays, it seems like he’d be less than 100 percent.

For now, we know Elliott will play in one of the NFL’s marquee Week 1 games. Will Beckham be able to join him?

