Odell Beckham does some drills during Giants practice

The slow progression of Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has taken another step.

After he appeared on the practice field last week, he actually did something on it this week.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Beckham took part in some drills during the portion of Giants practice open to reporters.

We’ll see what the official designation for his participation is later, but it seems he’s at least approaching “limited.”

Whether that means he’s going to be able to play this week against the Lions is a whole other question, but given the state of the Giants offense without him, he’s definitely needed.