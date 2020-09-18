Odell Beckham catches his first TD of the season; Joe Burrow throws his first

Odell Beckham Jr. found some chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield on the Browns’ second drive. He also found the end zone.

Mayfield didn’t target Beckham on his first four throws on the Browns’ first drive, which ended in an 11-yard touchdown run by Nick Chubb. He found Beckham on his fifth pass, the third play of the second drive.

Mayfield bought time and found Beckham running free behind William Jackson III. Officials ruled Beckham reached the end zone for a 43-yard score.

Replay showed Beckham’s knee was down before he crossed the plane, but it was inconclusive whether Jackson touched him down.

The Browns led 14-3, but Joe Burrow threw his first touchdown pass on the Bengals’ next drive. He found C.J. Uzomah for a 23-yard score. It cut the Browns’ lead to 14-10.

For Beckham, it was his third touchdown in his past four games dating to last season.

He had only three catches for 22 yards against the Ravens in Week One.

