Odell Beckham blasts the Rams for a 'lowest of the lows' contract offer

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. grabs his injured knee during Super Bowl LVI. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rams coach Sean McVay and his players have made no secret about their desire for star free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to return.

But the Rams’ pursuit of Beckham apparently has not been as smooth as one of the routes run by the three-time Pro Bowl player, who is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to be ready to play until the latter part of the season.

In a series of tweets between Beckham and other users Wednesday, Beckham indicated that negotiations with the Rams did not seem to be progressing very well.





LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing! So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing!” he wrote. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home !”

In another tweet, he said the Rams’ offer was “the lowest of the lows.”

But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides. I went out to win a 🏆 there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible 😂😂 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) October 12, 2022

“But YES LA treated me normal and special all in the same breath , we see how that played out! For both sides,” he wrote. “I went out to win a there knowin the risk of playin without an ACL… and then I got the lowest of low offers after that goin into the next season. Impossible.”

Story continues

Beckham signed with the Rams at midseason in 2021 and helped them reach Super Bowl LVI. He caught a touchdown pass early in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals but suffered a knee injury that required surgery, his second major surgery in three years.

Beckham is expected to be highly sought by playoff contenders.

McVay said he was made aware of the tweets but did not sound as if the Rams had given up on signing Beckham.

“I love Odell, we have constant dialogue,” McVay said. “I think he also knows that certainly I don’t think that’s the last one that would come from us.

“I’m not familiar exactly what it is. He knows how we feel about him. We got a little bit of time. But love Odell. Nothing but good things coming from me.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.