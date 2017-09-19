Odell Beckham’s back, but not all the way back

Odell Beckham showed last night the difference between being on the field and being back.

The Giants wide receiver did play, but he wasn’t himself in his team’s 24-10 loss to the Lions.

“I felt like a little bit of myself, just still not there,” Beckham said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “Came out and do what I can.”

It wan’t much. He didn’t play every snap, and finished with just four catches for 36 yards. He was clearly still limited by the ankle sprain suffered four weeks ago in the preseason, and not showing his usual explosiveness.

“Mentally, I feel like I can do anything,” Beckham said. “So physically, I don’t know how much it really matters. I got my 20-30 plays, or whatever it was, and just try to make the most of them. . . .

“Yeah, I mean you have time. I didn’t have any setbacks today, so I’ll be able to be proactive and stay on it and get as close to 100 percent as you can. That’s pretty much all you can do. And with that being said, that’s what I’m going to do.”

They knew he wasn’t going to be fully available for the game, since he wasn’t fully available to practice last week, as the team tried to manage his activity through the week.

“We wanted to be smart with him in his first game back,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said. “He hasn’t played football in a while.”

And he still hasn’t looked like himself, which isn’t nearly the only reason the Giants offense looks like it is stuck in the preseason as well.