Odell Beckham is among six players ruled out for the season finale vs. the Steelers

With Baltimore already in possession of the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye, the Ravens ruled out six players before Saturday’s season-finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), and defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle).

Tyler Huntley will get the start at quarterback.

Ruled Out

QB Lamar Jackson (rest/coaches decision)

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (rest/coaches decision),

G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad/coaches decision),

LB Malik Harrison (groin),

CB Marlon Humphrey (calf)

DB Daryl Worley (shoulder/ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

Ronald Darby

Kyle Hamilton

Brandon Stephens (ankle),

Arthur Maulet (hip)

Ar’Darius Washington

Steelers injury report

The Steelers listed three players as questionable: safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral), and safety Trenton Thompson (neck).

Pittsburgh has won two straight games and scored 30 or more points in both. The Steelers also beat the Ravens earlier this season in Pittsburgh, 17-10. That result is on the Ravens’ minds heading into this weekend, center Tyler Linderbaum said.

