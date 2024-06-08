Odegaard admits he’d choose United star to play for Norway if he had pick of his national team

As 24 national teams undergo their final preparations for Euro 2024, the likes of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard will be watching on from their sofas after failing to qualify with Norway.

This evening, the Norwegians will lock horns with fellow Scandinavians Denmark in the latter’s final warm-up fixture before jetting off to Germany next week.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side were drawn in Group C along with England, meaning the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen will meet with two familiar faces at the beginning of the tournament in the form of Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo.

As for Hojlund, he’ll be adamant about reigniting the red-hot goalscoring form he oversaw in the qualifying stages, where he netted seven times in eight matches before missing the final two fixtures with a hamstring strain.

The 21-year-old is fresh off the back of his maiden campaign in England. Overall, the Manchester United faithful are optimistic with what they’ve seen of their primary No.9, who is expected to lead the Reds’ line for the coming years.

Hojlund is rated highly by Odegaard

Odegaard is seemingly impressed with what he’s seen of him, too. When asked by TVSport2 which one Denmark player he’d choose to play for Norway, the Arsenal skipper responded: “Hojlund; then we’d have another one at the top there.”

