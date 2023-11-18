An ode to kicker Will Reichard, an Alabama football legend

Bryant-Denny Stadium probably should have handed out tissues to Alabama football fans leaving the stadium Saturday. Tears would have been a natural, understandable and perhaps a fitting response for the conclusion of Will Reichard kicking at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

For years, Alabama fans endured kicking inconsistency and pain. Then Reichard joined the Crimson Tide in 2019. Ever since, Reichard has been the hero Alabama not only needed but also deserved.

His time as an Alabama kicker is not yet done, but the fifth-year senior is in the final stretch. He won't ever don the No. 16 for a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium again. That meant the ending of a memorable chapter on Saturday when Alabama defeated Chattanooga 66-10.

"Will has been a great asset to the organization for a long time and has done his job about as well as anybody could expect somebody to do it," Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

A few of the higlights: Reichard has only missed 10 field goals at Bryant-Denny Stadium over five seasons. That's an average of two misses per season. Meanwhile, he's made 35 field goals at home. The latest was a 50-yarder vs. the Mocs. Reichard also only missed one extra point at home over five seasons. He's the all-time leading point scorer for Alabama and the SEC, and he could very well become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer by the end of the season.

And for all his terrific kicks, the most memorable play might have been the time he tackled Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter on a kick return then stood over him in the 2022 Iron Bowl. Reichard said postgame his favorite Bryant-Denny moment was either his first kick or that Iron Bowl tackle.

"I liked that one," Reichard said grinning.

So, too, did Alabama fans. It speaks to Reichard's impact that his name being called in the starting lineup has usually elicited one of the loudest cheers from the crowd. Those shouts have rivaled the cheers for quarterback Jalen Milroe, if not surpassing them.

"It’s awesome," Reichard said. "I love it. I try to sign as much stuff as I can and say hello to as many people as I can. But I really appreciate the fan support for sure."

Reichard deserves all the applause. It's not easy to find darn-near-automatic kickers, but Alabama did in Hoover. Of all the worries a coaching staff can have, kicking has not been one of them during Reichard's time in the crimson and white. He has given the gift of certainty to his coaches, teammates and fans.

"I don’t know that anybody has had a more productive career relative to what their role is, what their job is, what they’re supposed to do in terms of his consistency, his performance, the way he has improved through the years," Saban said.

Reichard has also just been flat out impressive. He didn't miss a single kick, field goal or extra point during Alabama's 2020 national championship season. He's not only been consistent but also powerful; with the 50-yard field goal vs. Chattanooga, Reichard has connected on the most 50-yard field goals (8) in program history.

"I’ve been blessed to play here for so long," Reichard said. "At some point, the time was going to come, and it was today. I’m blessed to play here for so long. Still soaking it in."

After the game ended Saturday, Reichard walked off the field toward the tunnel to the locker room with punter Nick Serpa. There was no grand exit or fanfare, though. Not like the one quarterback Bryce Young experienced a season ago in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Reichard didn't have anyone yelling his name like the kids hollering at Kool-Aid McKinstry. There were no high fives exchanged between Reichard and the fans in the stands around the tunnel. Reichard walked down the middle of it, not within reach of any outreached hands. All in all, just a simple exit, walking into the tunnel and disappearing from sight.

Will Reichard leaves BDS for the last time as a player pic.twitter.com/rdfc6iF752 — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) November 18, 2023

Frankly, it's not a fitting departure for an Alabama legend like him. Then again, nothing that could have occurred around that tunnel would have properly honored his contributions at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

That man deserves a parade.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: An ode to Will Reichard after Alabama football's win over Chattanooga