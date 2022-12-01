An ode to Jacoby Brissett: His 5 best plays as the starting quarterback

While his time under center for the Cleveland Browns has come to an end in 2022, quarterback Jacoby Brissett exceeded all expectations this season. Posting career-high numbers across the board, the quarterback position is far from the reason the Browns sit with a 4-7 record through 11 games.

As the team now transitions to the Houston Texans and the initial start of Deshaun Watson’s time in Cleveland, we take one more look back at Brissett’s 11 starts in a chaotic circumstance this season for the Browns. Combing through all 11 games, what are the five best plays that Brissett put on tape for the brown and orange?

List

Browns Buccaneers David Njoku

Final drive strike to Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. Carolina Panthers

After the Browns surrendered a lead against the Carolina Panthers in the very first week of the season, Brissett was forced to pull the offense down the field to get into field goal range for rookie kicker Cade York. Despite falling behind the sticks early in the drive, Brissett delivered a massive throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones on 2nd and 12.

He gave the Browns a first down and moved them closer to field goal range as York would go on to kick a game-winner. After a roller coaster offseason, the trade of Baker Mayfield, the trade for Watson, and all of the chaos that followed, this drive and this throw wrapped up the Brissett experience in a nutshell.

In his very first start for the Browns in a chaotic circumstance, Brissett stepped up and put the team in a position to win.

Touchdown strike to David Njoku on Thursday night vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

After blowing a two-score lead in two minutes the week before against the New York Jets, the Browns then came out and beat their divisional foes on Thursday Night Football. In this game, Brissett made a laser of a throw that required a bit of savvy with his eyes as well to clear a passing lane.

Connecting with tight end David Njoku, Brissett held the safety with his eyes to give himself a passing lane to hit his man. He then delivered a strike on the top shelf where only his ultra-athletic tight end could make the grab to give the Browns six points.

The eyes, the arm talent, and the precision on the throw, this Brissett-to-Njoku strike is one of two to make the list.

Icing the game with a deep ball to Amari Cooper vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Without a doubt, the Browns’ most impressive win on the season came on Halloween when they blew out their division rival Cincinnati Bengals. There was not a point in this game where the score was close, but the Browns shut the door when the Bengals were able to strike.

Icing the game against the Bengals, Brissett connected with Amari Cooper on a 3rd and 9 after Cincinnati had just scored. Set to punt the ball back to Joe Burrow had they not converted, Brissett dropped a 53-yard pass in the bucket to Cooper to not only pick up the first down but put the Browns just 11 yards from the endzone.

Running back Nick Chubb went on to pound the football into the endzone to put the Browns back up big.

Jacoby Brissett threads the needle with textbook throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. Dolphins

There may not be a better rep in all of Brissett’s career than the one he was able to hit against the Miami Dolphins. Working behind the sticks on a 3rd and 13, Brissett ripped the football into the tightest window a quarterback will ever find to Donovan Peoples-Jones for 22 yards as the Browns continued down the field.

Facing pressure as well, Brissett slid left in the pocket, stepped up into a window in protection, and delivered the football. The Browns went on to fumble a snap, killing the drive, but as far as a textbook rep is concerned, this goes in Brissett’s personal hall of fame.

This goes down in Jacoby Brissett's personal Hall of Fame. The feel, the step up. the seed. pic.twitter.com/mC99aR47k5 — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 15, 2022

Game-tying throw to David Njoku to send the game to overtime vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The biggest throw of Brissett’s season for the Browns, however, came in his last start in 2022. Trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down the stretch, Brissett led the Browns on a drive that not only drained the clock that Tom Brady had to work with afterward, but ended in a game-tying touchdown throw to tight end David Njoku.

There was an element of touch on this throw to layer the football over the second level and to put the football up on the top shelf where only Njoku could get to it. Njoku, of course, made an extraordinary play on the football to haul in the touchdown grab with just one hand.

The Browns went on to beat the Buccaneers in overtime as his teammates sent him out on top.

BONUS: Jacoby Brissett puts his guts on full display on two other plays vs. Buccaneers

How can we reduce Brissett’s season to just five plays? Especially when his performance against the Buccaneers perfectly encapsulated the gamer that Brissett is and the guts that he plays with. So here, we add two more plays from his last start.

First, Brissett made headlines when he threw a lead block for wide receiver Anthony Schwartz to find the endzone on a reverse. Working 20 yards down the field, Brissett connected with Bucs’ safety Antoine Winfield Jr., flattening him to the ground to give Schwartz a clear path into the endzone.

It is rare to see a quarterback do what Brissett did and it is a perfect example of why he is endeared by teammates everywhere he goes.

Then on what is likely the last throw that Brissett will make in 2022, he connected with Cooper on a play that put the Browns just three yards from the goal line. Chubb would go on to secure the win two plays later.

Running mesh concept against man coverage, Cooper was able to shake free from cornerback Carlton Davis on a wet field. Brissett, while Cooper was wide open, found Cooper in stride as his wide receiver did the rest to put the Browns in striking distance.

AMARI COOPER. ENOUGH SAID pic.twitter.com/q9nrnj5DuP — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 27, 2022

