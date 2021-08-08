Ode to the fix-it guys

Aug. 8—Like a lot of problems that we face, personally or as a society, the throw-away mentality doesn't just appear but creeps up.

My mom used to rinse out old plastic bread bags, drape them open around the kitchen to dry and store them to use again. And there was always a jar full of used twist ties, perfectly good to reuse.

Now, the Ziplocs get pulled out of the big box, used once to store a few Ritz crackers or carrots, then tossed in the trash.

Getting accustomed to tossing the small things — the bags, transistor radios — was like a gateway drug to start looking at larger durable goods as disposable.

Eventually TVs, computer monitors, microwaves, kitchen appliances became disposable.

Part of the reason is manufacturers don't want them to be easily fixed — they want us to buy new ones. With the laptop I'm typing this on, I'm unable to even remove the battery if it goes kaput. The bodies of electronics are sealed up so those who might want to try a DIY fix can't.

The tossing of even larger items such as appliances has become routine as they, too, are designed not to be repaired. And if someone were to come and put a new compressor in your fridge, it would cost nearly as much as a new appliance, making the decision easy to buy another fridge instead.

There was a popular old TV commercial featuring "The lonely Maytag repairman," a fix-it guy who didn't get much work because Maytag appliances rarely broke down.

He'd be even lonelier today as he watched old appliances taken out of homes, sent to be recycled or dumped, and new ones brought in.

Of course, much of the push toward disposable durable goods is driven by us, the consumers. We want it cheap, and cheaper means it's built not to last and not worth repairing. I take the view that most cheaper appliances will last about seven to 10 years before I'll have to swap them out.

There was an old clothes dryer in the basement when we moved in 20 years ago. I guessed it was probably 20 years old at the time and wouldn't have much life left. About 10 years ago the drum started making ugly noises. A couple of hours' work later, I put new rollers on the well-built machine and had it back together. It's ugly, pea green, a little rusty on the outside, but the dryer is still working just fine today.

The decline in repairs has brought a corresponding drop in the fix-it guys who once were easy find in every community, working out of small shops or from their garage.

We took a bike in for a tuneup recently and were told it wasn't worth fixing. Just too much wrong with it.

But my wife loved her old Univega bike and found a guy named Randy Nunn who has a little business called Broken Spoke. He picked up the bike, tuned it and dropped it back off for a reasonable price. Shifts and brakes like a charm.

There are a lot of reasons the small fix-it shops have dwindled. Too hard to make money, too much stuff that can't be fixed, regulations, difficulty getting parts.

But it's nice to see some still hanging in there. It's too bad they seem to be a dying breed.

Tim Krohn