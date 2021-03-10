Oddsmakers see Aaron Jones most likely landing in Miami

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Packers didn’t apply the franchise tag to running back Aaron Jones. The Packers still want to sign him, but to do so they’ll have to successfully persuade him to not sign with another team.

As usual, money talks. Who will speak the most loudly?

The folks at PointsBet have identified the odds regarding Jones’ next team. The favorites, at +325, are the Dolphins. (Bet $100 to make $325.) Next on the list are the 49ers, at +375. The Packers come in third at +500.

Also on the list are the Cardinals, Jets, and Steelers (+500 each), the Seahawks (+800), the Bears (+1100), and the Falcons (+1700).

There’s a loose rule of thumb in league circles that star running backs only get big money from the team with which they became stars, and that the open market usually doesn’t result in a major payday for a tailback. (Le'Veon Bell is the exception, but he still didn’t get close to what he wanted.) The Packers clearly hope to break that trend, paying Jones less than other team have paid home-grown tailbacks — but possibly more than someone else would pay him.

It’s a risky proposition for the Packers, since nothing stops him from taking as much or more with another team. And with no state income tax in Florida, equal offers made by the Dolphins and Packers would be better in Miami.

Oddsmakers see Aaron Jones most likely landing in Miami originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Different ways the Packers can get under the 2021 salary cap

    A list of ways the Packers can get under the $182.5 million salary cap set by the NFL in 2021.

  • Packers want to keep Aaron Jones, but not at top-tier running back pay

    The Packers decided not to place the franchise tag on running back Aaron Jones, but multiple reports say they still want to re-sign him. However, the offer they’re making him doesn’t appear to be one he would accept. Jones has been offered “more than $9 million per year” from the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

    Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work. The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million [more]

  • NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million

    The NFL set the 2021 salary cap number at $182.5 million, which gives the 49ers a little bit of breathing room to spend in free agency.

  • Report: Packers still trying to re-sign RB Aaron Jones before start of free agency

    The Packers have eight days to get a new deal done with running back Aaron Jones, who wasn't given the franchise tag.

  • NFL informs teams that salary cap will be set at $182.5M

    According to several sources, the NFL 2021 salary cap figure is set.

  • It’s not difficult to create cap space

    The salary cap officially will drop by $15.7 million, in comparison to last year. By next Wednesday, all teams must be in compliance with the 2021 cap limit of $182.5 million. Several teams will be scrambling to get out of the red. Others that are in the black will be trying to create even more [more]

  • Urban Meyer: Cam Robinson has a great future and very high ceiling

    The Jaguars are likely going to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in this year’s draft, and they’re going to need to protect him. That’s part of why it makes sense that Jacksonville elected to use its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson, a second-round pick in 2017. But as head coach [more]

  • Where Ryan Tannehill’s contract ranks after Dak Prescott extension

    Titans QB Ryan Tannehill has one of the biggest cap hits in the NFL in 2021.

  • Steelers restructure contract of FB Derek Watt

    In a move to free up cap space, the Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contract of fullback Derek Watt.

  • Reports: Seattle won’t use franchise tag on Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson

    The Seahawks will let at least two of their pending free agents hit the open market. Seattle will not use the franchise tag on cornerback Shaquill Griffin or running back Chris Carson, per reports from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, respectively. Griffin has stated his desire to return to Seattle, but also recognized [more]

  • NFL salary cap: League's adjusted cap figures deliver good news for Eagles

    The NFL's cap situation is set for 2021, and while the Eagles need to improve, they also got some good news Tuesday. By Reuben Frank

  • How Dak Prescott's new Cowboys contract impacts 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo

    Dak Prescott won't be coming to the Bay Area anytime soon.

  • Another Cuomo staffer accuses governor of sexual harassment; woman is 6th to come forward

    ALBANY, N.Y. — A sixth woman accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment on Tuesday while the embattled governor again denied any wrongdoing. Cuomo said he was unaware of the latest allegation made by an aide who claims he touched her inappropriately late last year while the pair were working together at the Executive Mansion. “As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched any ...

  • NFL rumors: Isaac Seumalo latest Eagle to restructure in cap-saving move

    The Eagles continue to trim fat as they look to get under the salary cap, this time along the offensive line. By Reuben Frank

  • Browns release veteran DE Clayborn, clear some cap space

    The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season on Tuesday, clearing out a little more salary cap space. Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March. The 32-year-old had 3 1/2 sacks, 12 tackles and forced a fumble while in Cleveland's defensive line rotation.

  • Jon Gruden's 2019 Khalil Mack comments don't reflect well on Raiders now

    The Raiders' brass is under fire after recent moves.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Elite wide receivers headline top 20 skill-position players

    There are some No. 1 receivers set to hit the market.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.