Oddsmakers pull line on Steelers vs Ravens
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are planning to play their game on Tuesday. This game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving but an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests pushed the game to Sunday and then ultimately Tuesday.
At thing point, I hold out no hope this game will happen on Tuesday, especially in light of the fact the Steelers have multiple players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The oddsmakers at BetMGM are also concerned about this one as they have pulled the line from their site completely.
Prior to all this craziness, the Steelers were four-point favorites. At this point, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson out, the outcome of this game is completely up in the air from a gambling standpoint. The Steelers were favorites when Jackson was playing, so now with him out of the lineup, all bets are off, literally.