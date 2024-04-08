Oddsmakers project Steelers to take big step back in 2024

What’s going to happen with the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming season is anybody’s guess. It’s literally going to be a whole new ballgame.

But it’s the job of sports betting outlets to throw numbers out there on a variety of things from the over/under of how a particular player will perform to the result of a season.

BetMGM has the Steelers’ over/under win total at a measly 7.5. C’mon Vegas! Be confident and go with the over. The team got better via a strong first wave of free agency and can only get stronger when the draft rolls around in 2.5 weeks.

Despite subpar quarterback play, the Steelers managed to squeak out 10 wins in 2023. You’d think having a guy like Russell Wilson under center who is experienced at throwing touchdowns (unlike what they’ve had since Ben Roethlisberger retired) is worth 10.5 at minimum.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire