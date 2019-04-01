Oddsmakers predict Eagles' win total for 2019 season originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Vegas has spoken and it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC East.

Sportsbook operator CG Technology, which provides the lines for eight sportsbooks in Las Vegas, has posted their initial win total futures for next season and it paints a pretty rosy picture for the Eagles.

CG Technology has set the Eagles over/under at 9.5 wins this season, which is the most in the NFC East, tied for third in the conference and tied for sixth in the NFL.

Here's how it all breaks down.

.@CGTechnology_ in Las Vegas were the first to market with NFL Regular Season Win Totals. Here are their opening numbers: pic.twitter.com/w4Hm2KOEdT — Covers (@Covers) March 31, 2019

Last season, the Eagles collected nine wins but fell one short of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The win totals posted today imply that the Eagles will leapfrog the Cowboys to be the favorites to win the division.

The Cowboys are in at 8.5 wins and the Giants and Redskins each are expected to win just six games, tied for the lowest amount in the NFL.

Last year, the Eagles underperformed, according to the oddsmakers, as they fell short of the 10.5 wins they were predicted to have at this same stage last season. By contrast, the Cowboys, with 10 wins, overperformed by a game-and-a-half.

If you're a gambler, it's time to take a look at the Eagles' schedule and determine how many games you think they're going to win this season.

Home

Giants

Cowboys

Redskins

Bears

Lions

Patriots

Jets

Seahawks

















Road

Giants

Cowboys

Redskins

Vikings

Packers

Bills

Dolphins

Falcons

















If you're simply a football fan, it's a good sign that the people who predict these things for a living like what the Eagles have done this season far more than their divisional rivals.

There's a long way to go until kickoff, and a lot can change at the draft, but Eagles fans should feel pretty good about their team's chances to win the division in 2019.

