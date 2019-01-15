Oddsmakers post odds for Nick Foles and Antonio Brown's next teams
Doug Pederson made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that Carson Wentz would be the quarterback of the Eagles moving forward (see story). Additionally, Nick Foles made it abundantly clear that he wants to be a No. 1 QB going forward (see story). Looks like teams should start lining up for the services of the Super Bowl MVP.
Now, it's not that simple. There are four things that can happen with Foles.
1. The Eagles exercise the $20 million team option and Foles buys out of it for $2 million to become a free agent.
2.The Eagles decline to exercise the team option and Foles becomes a free agent.
3. The Eagles exercise the $20 million team option and Foles remains an Eagle as a backup to Wentz.
4. The Eagles could slap a franchise tag on Foles for the 2019 season that would pay Foles around $25 million with the hopes of trading him or keeping him as a backup.
Since the most likely scenarios involve Foles joining another team, the oddsmakers are already having their say on where that may be.
Odds on Nick Foles' next team, per Bet DSI:
Miami +200
Washington +250
Jacksonville +350
Denver +400
Philadelphia +600
NY Giants +1000
Oakland +1500
Carolina +2000
Tampa Bay +2000
Obviously, the most beneficial scenario for the Eagles is getting the framework of a trade in place. However, Foles would be hurting whichever team he'd be going to, having to give up value to bring him to town. Either way, here's hoping he goes to the AFC.
Just for fun, also according to Bet DSI, it doesn't look like the Eagles will be in the market for Antonio Brown, as expected.
Most likely landing places for Antonio Brown, per Bet DSI
49ers +200
NY Jets +300
Bills +450
Cardinals +500
Colts +600
Texans +750
Browns +1000
Raiders +1000
Bears +1000
Titans +1500
Packers +1500
Broncos +1500
Steelers +1500
There's a lot that's going to happen once the free agency signing period begins on March 13 and it's almost certain we'll be saying goodbye to a Philadelphia sports legend in the prime of his career.
