Oddsmakers post odds for Nick Foles and Antonio Brown's next teams

Doug Pederson made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that Carson Wentz would be the quarterback of the Eagles moving forward (see story). Additionally, Nick Foles made it abundantly clear that he wants to be a No. 1 QB going forward (see story). Looks like teams should start lining up for the services of the Super Bowl MVP.

Now, it's not that simple. There are four things that can happen with Foles.

1. The Eagles exercise the $20 million team option and Foles buys out of it for $2 million to become a free agent.

2.The Eagles decline to exercise the team option and Foles becomes a free agent.

3. The Eagles exercise the $20 million team option and Foles remains an Eagle as a backup to Wentz.

4. The Eagles could slap a franchise tag on Foles for the 2019 season that would pay Foles around $25 million with the hopes of trading him or keeping him as a backup.

Since the most likely scenarios involve Foles joining another team, the oddsmakers are already having their say on where that may be.

Odds on Nick Foles' next team, per Bet DSI:



Miami +200

Washington +250

Jacksonville +350

Denver +400

Philadelphia +600

NY Giants +1000

Oakland +1500

Carolina +2000

Tampa Bay +2000



















— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 15, 2019

Obviously, the most beneficial scenario for the Eagles is getting the framework of a trade in place. However, Foles would be hurting whichever team he'd be going to, having to give up value to bring him to town. Either way, here's hoping he goes to the AFC.

Just for fun, also according to Bet DSI, it doesn't look like the Eagles will be in the market for Antonio Brown, as expected.

Most likely landing places for Antonio Brown, per Bet DSI



49ers +200

NY Jets +300

Bills +450

Cardinals +500

Colts +600

Texans +750

Browns +1000

Raiders +1000

Bears +1000

Titans +1500

Packers +1500

Broncos +1500

Steelers +1500



























— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 15, 2019

There's a lot that's going to happen once the free agency signing period begins on March 13 and it's almost certain we'll be saying goodbye to a Philadelphia sports legend in the prime of his career.

