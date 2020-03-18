The Patriots are always near the top of the preseason Super Bowl odds. The Buccaneers are not. But this is going to be a very different year in the NFL.

After news broke that Tom Brady is planning to sign with the Buccaneers in free agency, multiple sports books shifted their odds dramatically, with the Bucs settling in at around 16-1 to win the Super Bowl, and the Patriots dropping to around 20-1. (Odds are fluctuating as we speak, as this is a fluid situation, not only because news is breaking in the NFL but also because the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered Nevada casinos.)

The Buccaneers haven’t even made the playoffs since 2007, while the Patriots haven’t missed the playoffs since 2008 — the year Brady suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One. But with Brady leaving New England, there’s a shift in power in the NFL.

The defending champion Chiefs remain the favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers now list Buccaneers more likely than Patriots to win Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk