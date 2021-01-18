Odds for where Texans trade QB Deshaun Watson: Vikings aren’t among favorites

With Minnesota locked into its quarterback situation at the moment, acquiring one of the best young quarterbacks in the league appears to be unlikely in terms of odds.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported that the Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners for Deshaun Watson and what their quarterback position would look like in the future without him.

According to sportsbetting.com’s odds, Minnesota is at 30/1 odds to be able to land Watson. That ranks the Vikings as tied for the 16th most likely team to land Watson in a hypothetical deal.

You can see the full odds here:

The odds for Deshaun Watson’s next team

New York Jets 2/1

Miami Dolphins 3/1

Chicago Bears 4/1

Denver Broncos 5/1

Indianapolis Colts 8/1

New England Patriots 8/1

Philadelphia Eagles 10/1

Carolina Panthers 12/1

Washington Football Team 12/1

Detroit Lions 12/1

Las Vegas Raiders 12/1

New Orleans Saints 15/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 15/1

San Francisco 49ers 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1

Los Angeles Rams 30/1

Minnesota Vikings 30/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 30/1

Atlanta Falcons 30/1

New York Giants 30/1

Tennessee Titans 40/1

Cleveland Browns 40/1

Los Angeles Chargers 50/1

Cincinnati Bengals 50/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 70/1

Baltimore Ravens 70/1

Buffalo Bills 100/1

Seattle Seahawks 100/1

Green Bay Packers 200/1

Kansas City Chiefs 300/1