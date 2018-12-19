Odds of where Nick Foles ends up (starting?) next season originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

The Eagles are trying to ride Super Bowl hero Nick Foles into the playoffs after he helped them pick up a huge win in L.A. on Sunday.

But if Foles helps the Eagles get into the playoffs - and even if he doesn't - it's hard to imagine him being back in Philly next season. The Eagles are still invested in Carson Wentz as their franchise quarterback and they won't be able to afford Foles' expensive option.

So will the Super Bowl MVP get another opportunity to start elsewhere?

The oddsmakers seem to think so. Here are the odds, according to Bovada:

Yes: -220 (5/11)

No: +155 (31/20)



But where will Foles end up? That's an even tougher question. There just aren't a lot of teams that would make a ton of sense, but there are certainly some candidates of teams that might be interested.

Here are the odds for those teams:

Giants: 11/5

Jaguars: 4/1

Redskins: 4/1

Dolphins: 5/1

Buccaneers: 7/1

Raiders: 19/2

Bengals: 19/2

Broncos: 19/2















It's pretty interesting that two of the top three teams on that list are in the division. Could you imagine the Eagles playing Foles twice per season for the next few years? But it's pretty clear all these teams have a need at the quarterback position. Foles will be a free agent, so he'll obviously have a say in where he goes. My guess is that he'd like to avoid a situation where he comes in as the QB and a team immediately drafts a quarterback, making him the stopgap. He will probably want an opportunity to be the guy. But how many of those opportunities will there really be?

As far as the Eagles this season, their Super Bowl odds are now up to 40/1 from 55/1 after beating the Rams. That's interesting because they have shorter odds than the Vikings (45/1) who are still holding that final wild-card spot.

It's pretty clear the oddsmakers still think the Eagles have a better shot of going on a run. They have gotten the benefit of the doubt most of the season in the eyes of oddsmakers. Everyone keeps waiting for them to turn back into the Super Bowl champions. Maybe they will. And maybe they'll do it with the Super Bowl MVP before he gets a job somewhere else.

