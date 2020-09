Odds with a + in front show how much money would be won on a $100 bet. Odds with a - in front show how much money someone would have to wager to win $100

The SNY crew breaks down the current betting odds for Daniel Jones passing yards in Week 2, as the Giants QB goes under center against the Chicago Bears.

The over/under for Jones has been set at 229.5. The odds are -134 for the over and +100 for the under. Which way are you going? Vote below...