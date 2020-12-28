Odds for Week 17 show expectations the Steelers will rest starters vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers winning the AFC North on Sunday could wind up being what helps the Cleveland Browns get into the playoffs. Based on the odds posted by BetMGM and others, it seems everyone expects the Steelers to rest several regulars for the Week 17 finale in Cleveland.

The Browns have opened as 6.5-point favorites over the Steelers. That’s despite Cleveland coming off a loss to the Jets with several key players out due to COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh pulled off a rousing comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to win the division. It also dropped the Colts to 10-5 and behind the Browns in the race for a Wild Card spot.

The Steelers have little to gain by winning, but there is no indication from Pittsburgh or coach Mike Tomlin yet that indicates they will sit players like Ben Roethlisberger or T.J. Watt to prep for the postseason.

