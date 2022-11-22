Odds watch: Lions still big underdogs vs. Bills despite 3-game win streak

For the first time in five years, the Detroit Lions own a three-game win streak. The last of the trio of wins came in New York against a Giants team that entered the Week 11 matchup at 7-2.

Despite those impressive recent accomplishments, the Lions are still decided underdogs for Thursday’s Thanksgiving matinee at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 7-3 and coming off a win over Cleveland in Ford Field in Week 11, playing a home game in Detroit thanks to copious snowfall in the Buffalo area.

The Bills are pretty strong favorites, opening at 8.5-points on the game line.

From our friends at Sportsbook Wire and Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline: Bills -425 (bet $425 to win $100) | Lions +325 (bet $100 to win $325)

Against the spread: Bills -8.5 (-109) | Lions +8.5 (-111)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

