Odds watch: Lions open as big underdogs vs. Cowboys

It won’t be easy for the Detroit Lions to get back into the win column in Week 7. The Lions come off their bye week to be a hefty underdog against the Dallas Cowboys in the early betting lines.

The 1-4 Lions are 6.5-point underdogs in the opening line at Tipico Sportsbook. Dallas is coming off a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in Week 6, dropping the Cowboys’ record to 4-2. The Cowboys will get QB Dak Prescott back for the visit from the Lions after the regular starter missed the last five games with a thumb injury.

The full odds from Sportsbook Wire:

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Lions +245 (bet $100 to win $245) | Cowboys -300 (bet $300 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Lions +6.5 (-103) | Cowboys -6.5 (-117)

Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire