Odds watch: Browns open as slight favorites over Raiders in Week 8

The Cleveland Browns are 5-2 and coming off a win. The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-3 and head to Cleveland coming off a blowout loss. Despite those divergent records and paths, the Browns are barely favored to beat back the invaders from the AFC West.

At BetMGM the Browns are 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Raiders. Considering the home team typically gets a 3-point bump in value, that line effectively makes this a tossup game. Granted the Raiders did have COVID-19 issues on the offensive line in Week 7 and the Browns did lose top wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to injury, but that’s still a lower favorite line than expected.

The early over/under total is 53.5. Both teams have surpassed that total five times this year through Week 7.

