What are the odds on Super Bowl MVP?

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet on +200 odds, you would win $200.

There is exactly one week until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Super Bowl LV, and bettors are ready to put some money down on virtually anything out of this game.



One of them is Super Bowl MVP, and as it seems to always work out, the quarterback is the one hoisting the trophy at the end of the game. That's why Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has the best odds at -110 to repeat.



Tom Brady, though, has a few of those awards as well over his career, giving him the next-best at +200. Then, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, the dynamic duo on offense for KC, come in much later at +1000 and +1100 respectively.



