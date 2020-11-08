What are the odds on Sunday's NFL action?

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you have +200 odds, you would win $200.

Week 9 in the NFL began with the Green Bay Packers crushing the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. But it's time for the Sunday slate.



The Giants are among those teams, taking on the Washington Football Team for the second time this season. And even though the only Giants' win on the season is against Washington, they're still the +2.5-point underdog here.



As the crew discusses that matchup. -- and others for Sunday -- we want to hear from you too. Be sure to vote below









