Odds suggest Rams will use first draft pick on offensive lineman

If you think you know which direction Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams will go with their first pick in the 2021 NFL draft next week, you can try to profit from it. With the draft less than a week away, you can now bet on which position the first player drafted by the Rams will play.

Will they go with an offensive lineman? Will Snead address the inside linebacker spot with a top-60 pick? Or will the team add a cornerback early to replace Troy Hill?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, there are odds for each position the Rams could draft with their first pick. And unsurprisingly, the odds suggest an offensive lineman will be the team’s first pick next week.

Offensive lineman: +200

Linebacker: +450

Cornerback: +500

Defensive lineman: +600

Wide receiver: +600

Tight end: +900

Safety: +1100

Running back: +1600

Quarterback: +3300

Kicker/punter/long snapper: +5000

Save your money and don’t bother betting on the Rams to take a quarterback or special teams player first. They’re also unlikely to use another early pick on a running back after drafting Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson in the last two years.

Safety is a possibility, especially if Elijah Molden is officially listed at that spot, while Jevon Holland could also be an option. As for the outside linebacker/defensive lineman discrepancy, it’s unclear what an edge rusher would be considered because in the Rams’ scheme, it would make him an outside linebacker, not a defensive lineman.

Cornerback is a good value at +500, which means a $100 bet would return a profit of $500 if the Rams use their first pick on a corner. Based on their pre-draft meetings, wide receiver also provides good value for a small wager.