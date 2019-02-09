New odds for what Rob Gronkowski will do first after retirement originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

After capturing his third Super Bowl championship, Rob Gronkowski said he would take a week or two to think about whether he would consider retiring.

Gronk has considered retirement before, so it's likely the day comes sooner rather than later for the legendary tight end.

Even when that day comes, it will not be the last we see of him. He'll almost certainly have acting roles open to him along with his endorsement deals like "Tide Pods".

Bodog casino has stepped up their game in sports betting, releasing odds for what Gronk will do first after retirement.

Here are some odds from #Bodog on what Rob Gronkowski will do first after he retires from the NFL.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9BI6N2tsMM



— Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) February 8, 2019

Some of these make sense, like making various commercials, but Gronk fighting in a WWE match or running for President next year would be a sight to see.

Although, if someone figured out a role for him as a sideline reporter, that could be the best option for everyone. Maybe he'll be the one to get Bill Belichick to give longer answers to media questions.

So what do we think? Gronk could throw cold water on all of this by coming back, but we might as well have fun with the wait.

