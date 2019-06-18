Odds reveal where Kevin Durant will most likely land in 2019-20

One of the most sought-after NBA free agents available this offseason may not even play the majority of next year, but that isn't stopping any of the teams that are interested in him.

Kevin Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles during the 2019 NBA Finals that his Golden State Warriors went on to lose to the Toronto Raptors in six games. Durant revealed the extent of the injury in an Instagram post that went up shortly after he underwent surgery.

The Warriors stood by their injured superstar, with Stephen Curry telling his teammates to "do this for Kevin" en route to winning Game 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





However, there have been multiple teams competing with Golden State to grab Durant's attention as he enters free agency this summer. Durant has long been connected to the New York Knicks, but teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers are also said to be in play for the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Durant's injury may not have changed teams' level of interest in him, but it could change his interest in them. There's a chance the two-time champion sticks with the Warriors for one more year while he works to return from his Achilles surgery.

So, where will Durant most likely be suiting up come Game 1 of the 2019-2020 season? Take a look at some of the possibilities below, courtesy of OddsShark: