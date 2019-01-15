Odds reveal most likely destinations for Antonio Brown in 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have a chance to hold on to Antonio Brown – at least, according to one oddsmaker.

Team president Art Rooney II has made it clear that the team has no intentions of releasing the wide receiver, though a trade (that Brown reportedly requested) is still on the table. Despite this, Bookmaker gives Pittsburgh +600 odds of keeping the superstar athlete on its roster.

The ongoing conflict between Brown and the Steelers resulted in his benching for the final game of the 2018 season, a must-win for Pittsburgh against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brown had reportedly become "frustrated" and gotten into arguments with his quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. Sources within the organization say that Roethlisberger would also take shots at Brown during team meetings.

Teams around the league are likely hoping that the rift between Brown and the Steelers has become too deep to repair. Franchises that struggled in 2018, including the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, may be eyeing the wide receiver as a boost to their rosters. Even playoff teams like the Dallas Cowboys are seemingly in on the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Which team's colors will Brown be wearing come Week 1 of 2019? Take a look below to see this offseason's most probable outcomes.