Odds in Red Sox' favor to win World Series

Oddsmakers like the Red Sox' chances of finishing off their historic season with a World Series title.

Boston currently is favored to win it all at 3/1 odds by both Westgate and Bovada. They are followed closely by the defending champion Astros and last year's National League champs, the Dodgers.

WESTGATE

MLB World Series updated



Red Sox 3/1

Astros 7/2

Dodgers 5/1

Brewers 7/1

Yankees 10/1

Cubs 10/1

Indians 10/1

Braves 12/1

Rockies 20/1

A's 20/1





















BOVADA

Postseason odds from @BovadaOfficial:

To win the WS:

BOS 3/1

HOU 13/4

LAD 6/1

CLE, MIL 9/1

ATL, NYY 11/1

CHC, OAK 14/1

COL 18/1

...

















While oddsmakers seem to be buying the Red Sox hype, publications like ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com are not.

7 of 27 ESPN experts have the Sox winning the World Series, while only 10 have them making it to the October classic. Only 1 of 9 picks on both Sports Illustrated and MLB.com have Boston to get to the World Series and win. As for USA Today, only 1 of 7 picked the Red Sox.

