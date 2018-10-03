Odds in Red Sox' favor to win World Series

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

Oddsmakers like the Red Sox' chances of finishing off their historic season with a World Series title.

Boston currently is favored to win it all at 3/1 odds by both Westgate and Bovada. They are followed closely by the defending champion Astros and last year's National League champs, the Dodgers.

WESTGATE

BOVADA

While oddsmakers seem to be buying the Red Sox hype, publications like ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com are not.

7 of 27 ESPN experts have the Sox winning the World Series, while only 10 have them making it to the October classic. Only 1 of 9 picks on both Sports Illustrated and MLB.com have Boston to get to the World Series and win. As for USA Today, only 1 of 7 picked the Red Sox.

