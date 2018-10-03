Odds in Red Sox' favor to win World Series
Oddsmakers like the Red Sox' chances of finishing off their historic season with a World Series title.
Boston currently is favored to win it all at 3/1 odds by both Westgate and Bovada. They are followed closely by the defending champion Astros and last year's National League champs, the Dodgers.
WESTGATE
MLB World Series updated
Red Sox 3/1
Astros 7/2
Dodgers 5/1
Brewers 7/1
Yankees 10/1
Cubs 10/1
Indians 10/1
Braves 12/1
Rockies 20/1
A's 20/1
— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 2, 2018
BOVADA
Postseason odds from @BovadaOfficial:
To win the WS:
BOS 3/1
HOU 13/4
LAD 6/1
CLE, MIL 9/1
ATL, NYY 11/1
CHC, OAK 14/1
COL 18/1
...
— Maureen Mullen (@MaureenaMullen) October 2, 2018
While oddsmakers seem to be buying the Red Sox hype, publications like ESPN, Sports Illustrated, and MLB.com are not.
7 of 27 ESPN experts have the Sox winning the World Series, while only 10 have them making it to the October classic. Only 1 of 9 picks on both Sports Illustrated and MLB.com have Boston to get to the World Series and win. As for USA Today, only 1 of 7 picked the Red Sox.