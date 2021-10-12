Odds for Raiders next head coach, Jon Gruden’s next job
Jon Gruden’s out as Raiders head coach. Stepping in as the interim head coach is Rich Bisaccia, who had served as Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator for Gruden’s entire recent tenure with the Raiders. But interim head coaches rarely stick as the next head coach.
So, who will the next head coach be to lead this Las Vegas franchise? Well, oddsmakers have some ideas.
The odds are out. Here’s what an offshore betting site has for odds on favorites to be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders:
Eric Bieniemy +600
Brian Daboll +650
Joe Brady +750
Kellen Moore +750
Byron Leftwich +900
Matt Campbell +900
Todd Bowles +900
David Shaw +1000
Gus Bradley +1000
Matt Eberflus +1000
Rich Bisaccia +1000
Doug Pederson +1200
Darrell Bevell +1800
Nathaniel Hackett +1800
Jerod Mayo +2000
Rod Marinelli +2000
Tom Cable +2000
Jay Gruden +5000
Peyton Manning +5000
Urban Meyer +5000
Howie Long +7500
Charles Woodson +10000
Lane Kiffin +10000
Tony Romo +15000
Sebastian Janikowski +50000
As for what’s next for Jon Gruden, they have those odds too.
Host Podcast -150
Work for Fox News +300
NCAA TV Analyst +500
NFL TV Analyst +500
High School Football Coach +1200
Member of NCAA Coaching Staff +1200
Member of NFL Coaching Staff +2500
TV Game Show Host +3300
