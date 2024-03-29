Advertisement

Odds Patriots hit on wide receiver and tackle if they trade down

NBC Sports Boston

If the Patriots DON’T take a QB at No. 3, could they trade back and draft a tackle and WR? Phil Perry breaks it all down. Also, what does it take to have a successful offensive line in the NFL? We talk with former Patriots’ linemen Ross Tucker and Marshall Newhouse to get their opinions on what matters most.

Odds Patriots hit on wide receiver and tackle if they trade down originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston