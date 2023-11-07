What are the odds OU football faces Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans in a bowl game?

An interesting possibility is starting to emerge in the college football world.

Following OU’s 24-21 loss to Oklahoma State and USC’s 52-42 defeat against Washington last week, there’s an increasing chance the Sooners might face USC in a bowl game.

In fact, Athlon Sports’ latest projection has OU and the Trojans playing in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 28.

Of course, USC is led by former OU coach Lincoln Riley and former Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner.

Here’s a list of bowl projections for OU and USC following Week 10.

2023 OU and USC bowl projections

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura): OU vs. North Carolina in the Pop-Tarts Bowl; USC vs. Clemson in the Sun Bowl

ESPN (Mark Schlabach): OU vs. Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl; USC vs. Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl

CBS Sports: OU vs. Auburn in the Texas Bowl; USC vs. Illinois in the Las Vegas Bowl

Athlon Sports: OU vs. USC in the Alamo Bowl

Action Network: OU vs. Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl; USC vs. Clemson in the Holiday Bowl

