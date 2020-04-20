Odds of NFL player trades: Jaguars lead Dalton chase

As the Bengals prepare to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, oddsmakers like Cincinnati to ship Andy Dalton to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Bengals remain second in the odds equation to be Dalton's team next year, the Jaguars have moved into the position of favorite at DraftKings with +250 odds for the veteran QB to be in Jacksonville when the 2020 season begins.

The Bengals are +300, the New England Patriots are at +500 and the Los Angeles Chargers are +1000 to acquire Dalton.

Dalton, 32, has a $17.5 million salary in 2020, the final year of a six-year, $96 million extension he signed in August 2014. The Bengals would owe no dead money if they moved on via either trade or release. Previous reports said Cincinnati was willing to work with Dalton on a trade that would send him to a situation he would prefer.

A second-round pick out of TCU in 2011, Dalton has started 133 games for the Bengals in nine seasons, throwing for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions while posting a record of 70-61-2.

Dalton is one of several veterans who could be on the trading block during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Among them is Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

The Buffalo Bills are +300 to acquire the 25-year-old Fournette and the clear favorite ahead of the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last season, Fournette played in 15 games and had 76 receptions while rushing for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns.

