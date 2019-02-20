Odds for next Giants manager to replace Bruce Bochy brings wild names originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The 2020 Giants will look a lot different than we're used to. Sure, you can expect Buster Posey and some other familiar names to still be on the field, but the biggest change will be who's leading the team.

Bruce Bochy is hanging up his roster card after the 2019 season. He is retiring after 13 years managing the Giants, plus 12 more with the Padres before his tenure in San Francisco.

So, who is next in line to manage the Giants? Sportsbook BetDSI has released the first round of odds, and their list is quite interesting -- in both a realistic sense and outrageously comical.

These odds for the next #SFGiants manager from @BetDSI are wild





The favorite

Right away, this one is ... well, bad.

Matt Williams is a former first-round pick of the Giants, and he lived up to the hype. Over 10 years in San Francisco, Williams was a four-time All-Star, won three Gold Glove awards at third base and three Silver Sluggers. As a manager, however, his resume is less impressive.

Looking purely at his record, Williams' isn't one to scoff at. In two seasons as the Nationals' manager, he went 179-145 and was named the 2014 National League Manager of the Year. But when it mattered most, Bruce Bochy's Giants ran circles around Williams and the Nats in the 2014 NL Division Series.

And when Washington fell apart in the second half of the 2015 season, Williams completely lost control of the clubhouse. One player even called playing under Williams a "terrible environment" when things weren't going right.

Williams is in his second season as the A's third base coach.

Crossing the Bay

Speaking of the A's, the name right under Williams is one the Giants should take a long look at.

Eric Chavez, who won six Gold Gloves as a standout third baseman for the A's, is a young manager in waiting. It appeared he was next in line for the Angels when the franchise named him their Triple-A manager in August of last season, but the team went with Brad Ausmus to replace Mike Scioscia.

Chavez, 41, currently serves as a special assistant to Angels general manager Billy Epler, but he could make his way down to the field soon. As in as soon as 2020. He has experience as a player, coach and the front office at his young age, making him an intriguing option for any franchise looking for a new face to lead their big league club.

Familiar faces

Matt Williams isn't the only name on this list that has Giants connections. Far from it actually.

Here are all the other names BetDSI includes that have Giants ties as either a player, coach or broadcaster: Mike Matheny, Omar Vizquel, Ron Wotus, Carlos Beltran, Dusty Baker, Will Clark, Barry Bonds, Chili Davis, Randy Johnson, Buster Posey, Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper, and Jon Miller.

The reality is, probably none of those names -- the realistic or comical -- will be the Giants' next manager. We'll get to that later.

Kruk & Kuip

The year is 2020. You're drinking the world's most rrrrrrrrreeeeeefreshing beer, Kruk and Kuip are co-managers, and they're mic'd up. That's entertainment. You're welcome.

Buster Posey, Giants "ploach"

The last full-time MLB player-manager was Pete Rose. And ... we know how that turned out. Posey has put together a Hall of Fame career, and we'd rather see him in Cooperstown than banned from baseball.

But, perhaps Posey could be a manager one day as he constantly displays his leadership. Plus, he's already the eyes of the field behind the plate, no matter how bad you want him at first base instead of catcher. The accolades are already there, too -- Rookie of the Year, MVP, six-time All-Star, and three-time World Series champion ... just to name a few.

The reality

Back to reality. The Giants could go in-house with options like Wotus or Hensley Meulens. Both are worthy candidates who have put in their dues. But, this is a new regime as we've seen all offseason.

[RELATED: Brian Sabean remembers how Giants brought Bruce Bochy to San Francisco]

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is sure to have names in mind. There are tons of names Zaidi will consider that haven't even been mentioned here, too.

For now though, let's soak in one last season of Bochy Ball.