What are the odds for March Madness? Betting odds for all 68 teams in NCAA Tournament

March is here, and we're ready for madness. Sixty-eight teams will descend on the Indianapolis area with hopes of capturing their own "One Shining Moment."
The early NCAA title favorites are Gonzaga (+200), Baylor (+500) and Michigan (+600), per the oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook.
The tournament will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday with the First Four, followed by the first round starting Friday.
Here's a look at who the betting favorites are to win the Big Dance now that the bracket is set, according to BetMGM.
March Madness National Championship Odds
Gonzaga +200
Baylor +500
Michigan +600
Illinois +700
Ohio State +1600
Iowa +1600
Oklahoma State +1600
Alabama +1600
Florida State +2000
Houston +2000
West Virginia +2000
Texas +2000
Creighton +2500
Texas Tech +2500
Kansas +2500
Connecticut +3300
Oklahoma +3500
USC +3500
Arkansas +3500
Villanova +4000
Wisconsin +4000
Tennessee +4000
Loyola-Chicago +4000
Purdue +4000
Virginia +5000
Oregon +5000
San Diego State +5000
North Carolina +5000
LSU +5000
Virginia Tech +6600
Missouri +6600
Colorado +6600
Utah State +6600
Rutgers +6600
Florida +8000
Syracuse +8000
BYU +8000
Clemson +8000
Michigan State +10000
Georgetown +10000
Maryland +10000
Georgia Tech +10000
Wichita State +10000
St. Bonaventure +10000
VCU +10000
Drake +10000
UCLA +12500
Oregon State +15000
North Texas +15000
Winthrop +15000
UNC Greensboro +15000
Ohio +20000
Colgate +20000
Liberty +25000
Oral Roberts +25000
UC Santa Barbara +25000
Morehead State +50000
Eastern Washington +75000
Grand Canyon +75000
Abilene Christian +100000
Iona +200000
Drexel +200000
Norfolk State +200000
Appalachian State +200000
Cleveland State +200000
Mount St. Mary's +200000
Hartford +200000
Texas Southern +200000
