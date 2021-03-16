What are the odds for March Madness? Betting odds for all 68 teams in NCAA Tournament

March is here, and we're ready for madness. Sixty-eight teams will descend on the Indianapolis area with hopes of capturing their own "One Shining Moment."

The early NCAA title favorites are Gonzaga (+200), Baylor (+500) and Michigan (+600), per the oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The tournament will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday with the First Four, followed by the first round starting Friday.

Here's a look at who the betting favorites are to win the Big Dance now that the bracket is set, according to BetMGM.

March Madness National Championship Odds

Gonzaga +200

Baylor +500

Michigan +600

Illinois +700

Ohio State +1600

Iowa +1600

Oklahoma State +1600

Alabama +1600

Florida State +2000

Houston +2000

West Virginia +2000

Texas +2000

Creighton +2500

Texas Tech +2500

Kansas +2500

Connecticut +3300

Oklahoma +3500

USC +3500

Arkansas +3500

Villanova +4000

Wisconsin +4000

Tennessee +4000

Loyola-Chicago +4000

Purdue +4000

Virginia +5000

Oregon +5000

San Diego State +5000

North Carolina +5000

LSU +5000

Virginia Tech +6600

Missouri +6600

Colorado +6600

Utah State +6600

Rutgers +6600

Florida +8000

Syracuse +8000

BYU +8000

Clemson +8000

Michigan State +10000

Georgetown +10000

Maryland +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Wichita State +10000

St. Bonaventure +10000

VCU +10000

Drake +10000

UCLA +12500

Oregon State +15000

North Texas +15000

Winthrop +15000

UNC Greensboro +15000

Ohio +20000

Colgate +20000

Liberty +25000

Oral Roberts +25000

UC Santa Barbara +25000

Morehead State +50000

Eastern Washington +75000

Grand Canyon +75000

Abilene Christian +100000

Iona +200000

Drexel +200000

Norfolk State +200000

Appalachian State +200000

Cleveland State +200000

Mount St. Mary's +200000

Hartford +200000

Texas Southern +200000

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament odds: Betting odds for all 68 March Madness teams