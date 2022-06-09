How are the odds looking for Rutgers football with some of New Jersey’s top players?

With seven commits in this current recruiting class, Rutgers football has seen an uptick in verbals over the past 10 days.

Four commits have rolled in over the past few days, with all four players hailing locally to the Rutgers football program (two from New Jersey and two from Long Island).

There are a number of top recruits who are still in the mix for Rutgers football within New Jersey. The Scarlet Knights, so far, have landed two players from the top 10 in the state (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone).

Utilizing the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, RutgersWire has provided a snapshot of how the Scarlet Knights are doing with several of the remaining uncommitted prospects in New Jersey.

Check out how top players such as four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (the top player in New Jersey who is slated to take an official to Rutgers this weekend) are doing with Rutgers based off the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

DJ Samuels

The Bergen Catholic three-star defensive end is one of the top-producing players in the state, regardless of position. Samuels is constantly in the backfield and while he might be a tweener in terms of position, it is clear that if he gets on the field he will be going after the quarterback.

On3 has Rutgers as the favorite at 35.9 percent. After that, it is Penn State at 21.3 percent and Maryland at 18.2 percent.

RutgersWire’s take: Samuels is a quality football player and young man. He has been at Rutgers several times this year but it remains to be seen where he fits in in terms of scheme. This feels like one of those that were Rutgers to push, Samuels could end up in scarlet.

Sydir Mitchell

Rutgers football would love to get in on the action with Mitchell, the premier interior defensive linemen in the state and one of the top in the nation at his position. But the Bergen Catholic standout, a three-star according to On3, has Rutgers at less than one percent.

RutgersWire’s take: This is an uphill battle for Rutgers. Mitchell could be a flip candidate in the fall but Rutgers would have to exceed expectations this season both on the field and in recruiting to land Mitchell.

Chase Bisontis

A month ago, Rutgers was the front-runner according to the On3 prediction model for Chase Bisontis. But now the Don Bosco Prep star and the top player in New Jersey has a new front runner.

Texas A&M, who hosted Bisontis this past weekend for an official visit, is perceived as the front-runner to land one of the top offensive linemen in the nation.

On3 has Texas A&M at 29.8 percent and Rutgers in second at 22.3 percent. LSU is third at 18.9 percent.

RutgersWire’s take: Michigan State, perhaps more than the Aggies, could be the front-runner here. Rutgers is in the mix but it will take a big weekend to help sway Bisontis from the big name programs in play here. Rutgers has a chance, but this is a fight. Bisontis told RutgersWire over the weekend that he is taking an official visit to the Scarlet Knights this weekend.

Famah Toure

One of the top wide receivers in the area, the three-star Toure is seen as nearly a lock for Illinois, with On3 putting him at 95 percent.

But Rutgers has an official visit for Toure lined up for this weekend. The Scarlet Knights are at 2.7 percent but that could and should certainly climb after what will likely be a heavy push this weekend from the staff.

RutgersWire’s take: In a recent interview, Toure spoke very positively about the Rutgers program. This is one where Rutgers, if they push hard enough, could eclipse Illinois as the front-runner.

Moussa Kane

From New York, Kane is set for a final season at Blair Academy. The safety is one of the top defensive backs in the nation and a top in-state recruit. On3 has Kane at 36.2 percent at Penn State and Rutgers is fourth at 9.9 percent behind Duke and Oklahoma.

RutgersWire’s take: This seems to be a case of a player who wants to get out of the area. Kane never seriously had Rutgers in the mix.

Ted Gregoire

The Hudson Catholic standout can play in the trenches on either side of the ball. Gregoire is excited about his upcoming official to Rutgers this weekend and would be a good fit for the program on and off the field. Rutgers is also his biggest offer and one of two Power Five programs to offer (Syracuse being the other).

At 61.8 percent, Rutgers is the frontrunner here to land Gregoire.

RutgersWire’s take: There could be a good chance that Gregoire commits to Rutgers this weekend. Wouldn’t take it to the bank but this is a mutually good fit.

