What are the odds on Jones and Darnold TD passes in Week 2?

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet $100 on +150 odds, you would win $150.



Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones are both looking for their first wins of the 2020 NFL season. They will both need some better play if they wish to do so.

Odds have been set for their touchdown over/unders for Week 2. For Darnold, his over 1.5 touchdowns thrown was a high +180 while the under was -230, as he's playing a tough 49ers team without his favorite target Jamison Crowder on the field.

On the other hand, Jones has better odds at +105 to hit the over of 1.5 touchdowns while the under is -130.

While the crew discusses each player, we want to hear from you too.




