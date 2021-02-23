What are the odds the Jets take Zach Wilson or Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft?
The Jets hold the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and speculation is they might take either BYU QB Zach Wilson or possibly Ohio State QB Justin Fields with their selection. The crew debates the odds of the Jets actually taking a QB at No. 2 overall or if they end up sticking with current QB Sam Darnold and go another route.