What are the odds on the Jets vs. Dolphins and Giants vs. Bengals?

Odds are based on a $100 betSo, if you were to bet on +200 odds, you would win $200. 

The Giants enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as favorites. They're coming off their bye week with two straight wins, and Joe Burrow is no longer quarterbacking the team after suffering a gruesome knee injury last week. 

The Jets, on the other hand, are just trying to come away with an upset over the Miami Dolphins and collect their first win of the season. Sam Darnold is back on the field and he finally has all three starting receivers to work with.

Being the favorite, the Giants have their spread set at -6 on the day, while the Jets are getting seven points at +7 from the Dolphins at kickoff. 

While the SportsNite crew discusses both contests, we want to hear from you too. Be sure to vote below!

