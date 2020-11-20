What are the odds the Jets finish 0-16?
Chris Williamson and Eamon McAnaney analyze the Jets' odds to finish the season 0-16 as well as the Giants' odds to win the NFC East and debate which is the better bet.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.
Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.
Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face
Twitter went nuts after it was reported Gordon Hayward has decided to opt out of his $34.2 million Celtics contract.
Keep it right here to follow all the latest rumors, news and contract updates with our NBA free agency live blog. The legal tampering period begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out the fans that sent hateful and threatening messages to center Matt Skura and his family.
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
NEW YORK — Leon Rose cleaned house and is now loaded with cap space. The Knicks president took a knife to Steve Mills' roster construction, cutting the following players either based on their exorbitant salaries or their lack of skill: Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Bobby Portis, Kenny Wooten and Theo Pinson. In addition, the Knicks declined to offer the qualifying offer to ...
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from an exciting 2020 NBA Draft.
The news sent a shockwave through the sports world.
Here are the duds and the studs from the Seattle Seahawks' Week-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals for "Thursday Night Football."
Thursday's injury report provided injury updates on three important players for the Packers.
Jameis Winston took over for Drew Brees last week after his injury, and was presumed to be the starter for Week 11.
A big-time big-game player, Scott accounted for four turnovers in two Dolphins Super Bowl wins.
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]
The Miami Heat baller is a former Jordan Brand ambassador.
Isaiah Humphries sued Penn State in January alleging that coaches had not acted on allegations of hazing. He transferred to Cal in 2018.