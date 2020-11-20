What are the odds the Jets finish 0-16?

NY Daily News

NEW YORK — Leon Rose cleaned house and is now loaded with cap space. The Knicks president took a knife to Steve Mills' roster construction, cutting the following players either based on their exorbitant salaries or their lack of skill: Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Bobby Portis, Kenny Wooten and Theo Pinson. In addition, the Knicks declined to offer the qualifying offer to ...