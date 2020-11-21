What are the odds on the Jets to beat the Chargers?
The SNY crew breaks down the betting odds for Sunday's battle between the Jets and the Chargers.
The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.
Dominic Thiem ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title, beating the top-ranked player 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) in the semifinals Saturday by grabbing seven of the last eight points. When it ended with Djokovic sailing a forehand long, Thiem dropped his racket and covered his face with his hands. The No. 3-ranked Thiem's 300th career match win put him in the final of the season-ending tournament for the second straight year; he was runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2019.
The gap between the Warriors and Lakers might become a chasm with Los Angeles adding Harrell.
Giants head coach Joe Judge and other Patriots assistants reportedly have "openly denigrated" the abilities of Tom Brady.
Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm was livid after his team lost to Minnesota on the worst pass interference call we've ever seen.
With Washington Wizards point guard John Wall reportedly requesting a trade, here are the top three options we can suggest.
Free Press sports writers Orion Sang and Rainer Sabin break down what could come next for Michigan football during a tumultuous season.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
The Celtics and Pacers are reportedly discussing a sign-and-trade involving free agent Gordon Hayward, but with any negotiation, the devil is in the details.
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
Enes Kanter has reacted on Twitter to the Celtics trading him to the Blazers before the start of NBA free agency.
Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face
Tiger and Charlie Woods will face off against 19 other major winners and their own relatives with a trophy and more than $1 million on the line.
Teams interested in poaching Giannis Antetokounmpo want to make sure Bogdanovic doesn't end up in Milwaukee anyway.
Wilco Nienaber is known for hitting monstrous drives.
Where key Raptors pieces Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka stand after a wild first day of NBA free agency.
Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.
Dodgers star Justin Turner is a free agent, and the Dodgers are expected to explore other options at third base such as a trade for Nolan Arenado.
CHICAGO — Theo Epstein's resignation as Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations stunned more than the baseball world. Epstein's departure with one year remaining on his contract affected the entire Chicago sports landscape this week. Here's a look at the winners and losers from Epstein's decision, which was announced Tuesday. ___ Winner: Theo Epstein The future Hall of Famer leaves his ...