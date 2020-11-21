What are the odds on the Jets to beat the Chargers?

The Associated Press

Dominic Thiem ended Novak Djokovic's bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals title, beating the top-ranked player 7-5, 6-7 (10), 7-6 (5) in the semifinals Saturday by grabbing seven of the last eight points. When it ended with Djokovic sailing a forehand long, Thiem dropped his racket and covered his face with his hands. The No. 3-ranked Thiem's 300th career match win put him in the final of the season-ending tournament for the second straight year; he was runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2019.