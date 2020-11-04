What are the odds the Giants win their way out of a Top 5 draft pick?

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet on +200 odds, you would win $200.

The Giants seem to be improving each week, but the record isn't showing that. A close bout against the Buccaneers led to their seventh loss of the season and one game closer to a Top 5 NFL Draft pick.



For the Jets, it was more of the same as well. They couldn't handle the Chiefs and are still winless on the year.



Updated over/unders for wins have come out and the Giants are at 3.5 while the Jets are just 1.5. So who will hit their over?



While the crew discusses, we want to hear from you. Be sure to vote below!











