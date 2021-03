Associated Press

The New York Giants' anemic offensive is adding quite possibly the best free agent receiver on the market. The Giants on Saturday signed former Detroit Lions star Kenny Golladay to a four-year contract worth roughly $80 million in the hopes of giving quarterback Daniel Jones a big-threat receiver. Golloday spent three days with the Giants as the two sides got to know each other and the team's medical staff got a chance to examine the 27-year-old, who was limited to five games last season by a hip flexor problem.