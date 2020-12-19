What are the odds the Giants beat the Browns without Daniel Jones?

On SportsNite, Sal Licata discusses the odds of the Giants beating the Browns in Week 15 with backup QB Colt McCoy instead of the injured Daniel Jones. They also discuss who the biggest threat to the Giants is in the NFC East with Washington QB Alex Smith out and Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on the rise.

Latest Stories

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

    A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.

  • Jerry Rice Jr. defends dad as GOAT receiver after Randy Moss comments

    Jerry Rice's son is having none of the slander.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

    Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton had awesome reaction to his first big snowstorm in Boston

    Boston was one of many areas around the United States that got pummeled by a snow storm in recent days, and while the winter weather is not for everyone, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton certainly enjoyed it.

  • Michigan State football QB Rocky Lombardi enters NCAA transfer portal

    Michigan State Spartans football quarterback Rocky Lombardi told the Free Press he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

  • Dwight Howard reacts to big game against Pacers, ready to help Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.

  • Who is Johnny Wilkes? A look at the man suing the Clippers and Jerry West

    A closer look at Johnny Wilkes, the man who has filed a lawsuit against the Clippers and consultant Jerry West, leading to an NBA investigation.

  • Coach Frank Vogel likes what he sees from unbeaten Lakers

    Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday's opener against the Clippers.

  • Celtics' blowout loss to Nets shows they have plenty of work to do

    After watching the Celtics get run off the floor in their only preseason home game, our Chris Forsberg suggests the Celtics find a rhythm prior to Wednesday's opener or the season could get bumpy in a hurry.

  • Mohamed Salah dropped by Liverpool after revealing 'disappointment' at captaincy decision and hinting at Spain move

    Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's team for today's game at Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinting that he could entertain a move to Spain. In a piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he said. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It will also prompt speculation that his omission from the starting XI today is a form of punishment, although manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport that Salah was simply being rested. "Mo Salah is on the bench, they have all played a lot of games," he said. "He can come on and make a difference. We need all the boys." Salah has played in his club's last seven games, scoring in the last four, but the fact that Liverpool do not play again until Dec 27 against West Bromwich Albion makes his omission more surprising.

  • Illinois hires Bielema as coach to lift struggling program

    Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten Ten and his home state to coach Illinois. The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith on Saturday, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons. Illinois said Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million, and begin work immediately.

  • What the Jets could possibly get in return for Sam Darnold should they move on from the quarterback

    When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.

  • Martinez, Nebraska overcome 4 turnovers, beat Rutgers 28-21

    If Nebraska coach Scott Frost could bottle up the second half of the final game of the season against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers might become a very good team in the Big Ten Conference in 2021. Four turnovers, a fake punt for a first down and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown came close to costing the Cornhuskers a game in which they gained 620 yards and held the ball more than 39 minutes. Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and mistake-prone Nebraska wore down Rutgers 28-21 on Friday night in the kickoff to Big Ten Champions Week.

  • Knicks notes from Friday's win over Cavs, including Immanuel Quickley's shooting changing the offense

    Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff have some decisions to make over the next few days. One the most pressing? Figuring out who to start at point guard on opening night.

  • Golovkin stops Szeremeta, sets middleweight defense record

    Gennady Golovkin made his record 21st defensive of his middleweight titles Friday night, knocking down previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta four times before their fight was stopped after the seventh round. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) surpassed Bernard Hopkins' division record for title defenses and retained his IBF and IBO 160-pound belts with a one-sided victory in his first fight in 14 months. The Kazakh star ended the longest ring absence of his 14-year professional career with a systematic dismantling of Poland's Szeremeta (21-1) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.