Odds getting better for Penny and Tigers on 5* big man Jayden Quaintance

MEMPHIS – The Tigers chances of landing one of the more coveted players in the Class of 2024 just got that much better.

Consensus five-star big man and a McDonald’s All-American out of Raleigh, North Carolina Jayden Quaintance, won’t be joining John Calipari at Arkansas.

That’s what Quaintance’s father told college basketball insider Adam Zagoria Tuesday, a day after the 6’9″ Quaintance mentioned Louisville, Memphis and Arkansas as the school’s he’s most interested in after obtaining his release from the Wildcats.

While Arkansas is out, Quaintance reportedly had an in-home visit Tuesday with new Kentucky coach Mark Pope and is still scheduled to visit Memphis this weekend.

According to his father, Arizona State is also in play.

