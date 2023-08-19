Odds favored the kicker: Last second field goal lifts Ontario past Lex

LEXINGTON — It was far from the perfect opener for either football team, but it was a perfect ending for Ontario on Friday night because of its perfect kicker.

Trey Booker drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Warriors past host Lexington 17-14 in a game plagued by penalty flags and turnovers.

Booker’s kick had plenty of distance, which was no surprise to coach Aaron Eckert. Once his team got inside the 30 in the closing minutes he knew he wasn’t going to do anything risky. He was going to run plays to keep the ball in the middle of the field and then put the game on Booker’s right foot.

A second team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference kicker last season, Booker was 38 of 38 on extra points and six of six on field goals for the Warriors before Friday. But kicking a game-winner was something new for him.

“I knew we weren’t going to go for it,” said Booker, who watched as Eckert left the clock wind down to three seconds before calling time out, with Ontario facing fourth-and-one from the 8. “I knew (the opportunity) was coming to me. It was crazy.

“I told myself it was a normal kick, a routine practice kick. I just had to make it. That’s all.”

Booker’s background as a soccer player never came in more handy.

“I played soccer from the time I was 3 until eighth grade,” he said. “I was always playing with older kids and when they left for high school I was left with no team, so I picked up football.”

Everyone watches as Ontario's Trey Booker nails the game-winning field goal in Ontario's 17-14 win over Lexington on Friday night.

Eckert, who took Ontario to the playoffs last season in his first year as head coach, is glad he did.

“We had a kicking battle all offseason,” he said. “We have, in my opinion, three really good kickers. We had a kid come out and punt and kickoff for us, who has never done it, Carter Weaver, All-Ohio baseball player and all-conference basketball player. Cole Dille is a heckuva kicker, too. He was our starting kicker until he got hurt a couple of years ago and then Trey stepped up.”

The Warriors started at their own 26 with 5:46 left, knowing Lex had no timeouts left. Once they got inside Lex’s 30, they ran three straight plays up the gut for a first down at the 17. And that led to more ground and pound until it was fourth down with the ball perched on the 8.

“We want our identity to be a hard-nosed football team, and sometimes you have to do tough things,” Eckert said. “At the end of the game, when it’s on the line, are you able to get a first down with your offensive line and extra tight ends and H backs in the game?”

Those guys did their job to get the ball inside the 10. Now it was Booker’s turn to do his.

“When we got the ball to the (8), that’s a chip shot for (Booker). We knew that was money,” Eckert said. “There was no debate (about going for it). To be honest, if we were at the 25, we were going for it. He’s a good kid with a good leg.”

Booker didn’t look up after his follow through.

“I just kicked it and didn’t look,” he said. “I didn’t want to see it. I just waited for everyone to scream or go, dang, he missed.”

Then again, he never misses, right?

“I knew they had a nice little kicker over there,” Lex coach Andrew Saris said. “I watched him pre-game kick some pretty good ones, so I had an idea. For me, it was all about let’s do whatever we can to get a hand on the ball.”

The game didn’t start out like it would come down to a special teams play. Lex scored on its first snap from scrimmage when senior running back Mason Green went 57 yards over the left side to make it 7-0.

On the ensuing series, Ontario did a nice job of mixing the run and pass, driving 80 yards to tie the score. Chase Studer, the epitome of a workhorse, provided the capper from 3 yards out.

After those back-to-back possessions, however, the mistakes piled up faster than the yards for both teams.

Lex’s best scoring threat the rest of the first half ended when Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller broke up a pass near the goal line for Braylen Fogle just before Ontario lineman Brayden Robinson recovered a fumble at the Ontario 43.

Miller pulled some tough double duty. Not only did the 6-4, 180-pound junior run the Warriors’ offense, but he also had the 6-4, 215-pound Fogle – arguably, Lex’s biggest threat – one-on-one all night from his post in the secondary.

Ontario's Chase Studer rips off a long run during the Warriors' 17-14 win over Lexington on Friday night.

Fogle, who came up gimpy about midway through the game, never did get untracked.

“We didn’t show that all preseason, but we took our tallest and best athlete and put him on this Division I basketball recruit, and I thought Bodpegn did a heckuva job,” Eckert said.

And not just on defense. He and Studer did some very good things on offense, even though it didn’t always generate points.

“When the game mattered, (Miller) is getting picked off the ground by his teammates and is ready to run the next play,” Eckert said. “(Studer) doesn’t come off the field defensively (linebacker) and, offensively, we can spell him a little bit. It was just nice to see him back healthy. We got him back at the end of last season after nagging injuries. He’s a warrior.”

Sophomore defensive back Dantrell Hughes had three takeaways for the Minutemen – two interceptions and a fumble recovery, the latter coming one play after Ontario took the ball away from Lex in the second quarter.

Hughes also had an interception at midfield in the second quarter as Ontario had trouble getting out of its own way. The Warriors had three first half drives killed by the two Hughes takeaways and by two holding calls on one possession that negated long gains by Miller and Studer.

“If you look back at about every drive, we probably either had a penalty or turnover that hurt us,” Eckert said. “Obviously, going forward we can’t have these things and expect to be a good football team. It’s Week One. Hopefully we got the jitters out. We’ll be pretty critical in film (study Saturday) and try to get better.”

As was the case in the first half, one team answered the other’s touchdown drive in the second half.

Ontario opened the third quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run by junior running back Mason VanTilburg. But sophomore Seven Allen, a transfer from Madison, returned the ensuing kickoff to the Ontario 18 and Lex was able to capitalize on a one-yard TD by sophomore Markale Martin.

It stayed 14-14 until the last play of the game, partly because Hughes’ second interception and a pick by Ontario’s Craig Powers snuffed out scoring threats by the Warriors and Minutemen.

Trey Booker

This opener, like last year’s between the two schools, came down to the fourth quarter with Ontario prevailing both times.

“We like to make it exciting in our backyard brawl, don’t we?” said Saris, whose roster includes only seven seniors, compared to 21 for Ontario. “We’re young. Our seniors give us everything they have, but we’ve got a lot of 10th graders out there. Our kids played hard. We just have to go into next week thinking we’re 0-0. Next week is the most important thing to us right now.”

So what did he see as Ontario took possession with 5:46 left and never gave the ball back?

“I saw a team grinding it out,” Saris said. “Ultimately, we got a little tired at that point. We have guys going both ways on that front line. It’s no excuse. (Ontario) cranked it out play by play.

“We made plays defensively by forcing turnovers. We just have to get in a groove. We definitely didn’t help ourselves on offense.”

