Odds favor Chris Sale for Cy Young, Mookie Betts for MVP

The Red Sox have a good chance to take home both AL Cy Young and MVP awards this year, according to oddsmakers.

Per Bovada, Chris Sale is the odds-on favorite for the Cy Young award as of Wednesday at 11/5. Sale, who missed some time with shoulder inflammation, has a 12-4 record this season with a 1.97 ERA, .87 WHIP and 222 strikeouts in 150 innings pitched thus far.

As for the MVP award, Mookie Betts currently boasts the best odds at 5/12. Betts is hitting .337 this season with 29 HR, 72 RBI, and a 1.049 OPS. And guess who's right behind him? That would be his teammate, J.D. Martinez.

Sale and Betts are both being eased back into action as the two stars have been nursing minor injuries. Sale is scheduled to start Friday vs the Indians, Wednesday vs the Orioles, and then have an "aggressive bullpen session or simulated game" on the last Sunday or Monday after the season ends. Betts returned to the Red Sox lineup Wednesday night vs the Yankees.

One thing is for sure: When the two are healthy, you would be hard pressed to find a better pitcher/position player duo in the league.

