What are the odds? FanDuel releases UNM football win projection
May 14—FanDuel Sportsbook released a batch of its 2024 college football win projections on Monday, setting New Mexico as a slight favorite (-118) to win over 1.5 regular-season games in coach Bronco Mendenhall's first season.
How the Mountain West as a whole shook out, from highest to lowest totals:
Boise State: 8.5
Fresno State: 7.5
UNLV: 7.5
Colorado State: 6.5
Wyoming: 6.5
Air Force: 5.5
Utah State: 5.5
San Jose State: 5.5
Hawaii: 4.5
San Diego State: 4.5
Nevada: 2.5
New Mexico: 1.5