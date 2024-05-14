What are the odds? FanDuel releases UNM football win projection

May 14—FanDuel Sportsbook released a batch of its 2024 college football win projections on Monday, setting New Mexico as a slight favorite (-118) to win over 1.5 regular-season games in coach Bronco Mendenhall's first season.

How the Mountain West as a whole shook out, from highest to lowest totals:

Boise State: 8.5

Fresno State: 7.5

UNLV: 7.5

Colorado State: 6.5

Wyoming: 6.5

Air Force: 5.5

Utah State: 5.5

San Jose State: 5.5

Hawaii: 4.5

San Diego State: 4.5

Nevada: 2.5

New Mexico: 1.5