Odds for every possible Bears Super Bowl matchup were released, and if you can believe it, playing the Patriots seems most likely

It's been a weird offseason for Bears perceptions. Some people are SUPER in on them. Other people just want to watch the world burn. With a little over a week before the season officially starts, the people at BetOnline did us all a favor and released – quite literally – hundreds of Super Bowl matchup odds. The Bears are featured prominently enough for this to officially be Online Content, so let's take a look. First, all the odds from best to worst:

Patriots vs Bears 33/1

Chiefs vs Bears 40/1

Browns vs Bears 66/1

Chargers vs Bears 66/1

Texans vs Bears 80/1

Steelers vs Bears 80/1

Jaguars vs Bears 100/1

Ravens vs Bears 150/1

Colts vs Bears 200/1

Raiders vs Bears 200/1

Titans vs Bears 200/1

Bills vs Bears 250/1

Broncos vs Bears 250/1

Jets vs Bears 250/1

Bengals vs Bears 500/1

Dolphins vs Bears 500/1































And next, some scattered thoughts:

People really love the Browns. That will surely end exactly how they want it to, as it always does in Cleveland.

There are six matchups that are considered more likely than a Bears Super Bowl appearance. They're all various combinations of the Patriots/Chiefs/Rams/Saints/Eagles.

Poor Colts.

There are plenty of 1000/1 Super Bowl odds, none of which belong to the Bears. Take that Andy Benoit!!!

Hard to decide whether Raiders (200/1) or Broncos (250/1) is the juiciest unlikely Super Bowl. Khalil Mack vs. Gruden! The Students (starting defense) vs. The Teacher (Vic Fangio)!

Good news, Bears fans: You *probably* don't have to worry about the Bears' Super Bowl, in Miami, being a true road game.

